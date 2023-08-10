A Group of Africans reportedly detained by immigration in Antigua

A group of West Africans were recently arrested by immigration officials upon their arrival at Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport.

According to the Antigua Observer, the gang, believed to be Ghanaians and Nigerians, arrived aboard an Air Peace flight from Nigeria on August 5 and found themselves in legal jeopardy.

According to the report, the Department of Immigration detained more than a dozen immigrants, raising concerns about document mismatches and probable visa irregularities.

They were mostly detained because of concerns with their paperwork, such as suspected fraudulent passports and expired visas.

According to the report, those individuals have refused to go, and it is still unclear if they have a legal right to stay for the 90-day period granted to African tourists.

Source : CMC