A Mother’s Plea to Value Every Drop Before It Runs Dry

You never miss the water till the pipe runs dry

Mom: Spence! Spence! Spence! Since last week you have been leaving on the pipe, don’t you know after you have finished using the pipe you are supposed to turn it off to conserve water and to avoid a high water bill?

Spence: I was watching the Home Alone movie last week and I want to be like the “wet bandits”. The wet bandits always leave the water running. The Water bill is always cheap and water is always available. Every time we turn on the pipe, we always get water.

Mom: I cannot believe the words that are coming out of your mouth. You are 18 years old and you want to be like the wet bandits from the Home Alone movie? Lord have mercy on my soul. Let me give you a reminder, we are in the middle of the dry season, rivers are drying up, we have not received any rainfall for two months and to compound the issue, you are wasting water in the house. How will the water company get water if there is no rainfall and rivers are drying up? You better pray very soon we don’t have water rationing. I am going to bed.

Spence: Mom, it seems as if you are a prophet. There is no water in the pipe. How am I supposed to wash my clothes, shower, and wash the dishes without water?

Mom: There is a standpipe about 20 minutes walk from here, you will have to carry some buckets and full them up.

Spence: I am leaving now with these two buckets.

Mom: You have returned, you got the water from the standpipe?

Spence: Yes, the two buckets are in the kitchen. However, this is a lot of work to get water. I am extremely tired and the buckets are very heavy.

Mom: Remember when we had water you wanted to be like the wet bandits in the Home Alone movie and you were wasting water. Water is a precious resource and you should not take it for granted. Always appreciate the water you get when you turn on the pipe because you never miss the water till the pipe runs dry.

Spence: When the water comes back, I am going on my knees and thank the almighty for every drop of water in the pipe and I will not be wasting any more water.