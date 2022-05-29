A NY official recommends Paxlovid for Caribbean nationals with COVID

With the BA 2 Omicron subvariant now accounting for most of the sequenced cases in New York City, the First Deputy Commissioner and Chief Equity Officer at the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), Dr K Torian Easterling, is recommending the drug Paxlovid for treatment of New Yorkers, including Caribbean nationals, who may have contracted the disease.

“New Yorkers have suffered so much throughout this pandemic, and we want to prevent any additional pain, including unnecessary hospitalisation and death,” said Easterling, who has spent more than six years in a senior leadership role at the DOHMH.

“Paxlovid and other treatments are highly effective. For anyone in New York City’s Caribbean community who tests positive for COVID, we encourage them to discuss treatments with their healthcare providers,” he added.

Easterling – a graduate of Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, who also holds a Master of Public Health from Icahn School of Medicine at Sinai in New York – said the impacts of COVID have not been felt equally, stating that DOHMH data has shown that Black and Latino New Yorkers have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to make sure New Yorkers have access to the most effective treatments available,” he said. “Paxlovid is one effective treatment that can lessen symptoms and help keep you out of the hospital.

“This treatment also comes at no cost to New Yorkers and can be picked up at many pharmacies or delivered to your home within 24 hours,” he added.

He said Paxlovid is an oral pill that is used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children.