A small plane crashes in Miami, injuring several people

One person was killed and five others were injured when a small plane crash-landed on a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon, hitting an SUV and bursting into flames.

The plane went down shortly before 1 p.m. on the Haulover Inlet Bridge near the 10800 block of Collins Avenue. Smoke from the plane’s wreckage could be seen for miles.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said there were three people on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it lost engine power and crashed, hitting a vehicle with three people inside.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the plane was involved in a head-on crash with the SUV, which caused the plane to flip over.

When fire rescue crews responded they found the plane on fire and quickly extinguished the flames, officials said.