A WWII bomb was found in Mandeville, Jamaica

Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby has confirmed that a bomb that dates back to World War II was found on Newleigh Close in Mandeville on Tuesday.

The bomb, which was buried, was found during excavation work by a construction crew while building a fish pond.

Darby said the police were called to the construction site about 1:00 pm following the discovery.

He said the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and Bomb Unit were called in.

“It was dug up and the police were summoned. We (then) summoned the JDF. A bomb expert team came and they retrieved the object,” he said.

“It is not a current thing it is surmised to be a bomb from World War II days,” he added.

The bomb was reportedly safely detonated in Clarendon.

Superintendent Darby sought to reassure residents that there was no need to panic.

“There is nothing for the Mandeville residents to be alarmed about,” he said.