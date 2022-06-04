Nigerian police say a man who had a dispute with a Muslim cleric was set on fire by a mob supporting the cleric after a row.

Ahmad Usman, 30, was a member of a local vigilante group and police say about 200 people rallied against him.

There are no details about the row yet.

In the city of Sokoto, a Christian female student who was accused of blasphemy was beaten to death and set on fire by Muslim students.

The Abuja victim was described by police as “a member of the local vigilante around the Tipper garage in Federal Housing Estate in Lugbe”.

He was found at the scene with severe burns and taken to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

According to BBC Abuja reporter Chris Ewokor, mob violence in Nigeria is on the rise.

In a suburb of Abuja, at least five people were killed in violent clashes between commercial motorbike operators and traders two weeks ago.

Mob violence in Lagos led to the death of a 38-year-old sound engineer a few days earlier.

According to human rights campaigners, mob violence is fuelled by deep-rooted impunity and a lack of trust in the criminal justice system.