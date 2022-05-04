Acting premier of British Virgin Islands nominated to succeed Fahie

In the wake of elected premier Andrew Fahie’s drug arrest in Miami last week, Acting Premier Natalio Wheatley announced on Wednesday that he has been nominated to take over as premier.

In a Facebook Live address, Wheatley said Fahie is under pressure to resign.

Wheatley said he never imagined he would become the president of the British Virgin Islands so soon or under these circumstances. “There is a great deal of work to be done, and the fate of the British Virgin Islands hangs in the balance.”

Fahie, 51, was arrested at a Miami airport along with the managing director of the territory’s Ports Authority, Oleanvine Maynard, according to a complaint by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). read more

Fahie’s arrest came the day before a commision of inquiry recommended that the British Virgin Islands, an overseas territory of the United Kingdom, have its constitution and assembly suspended due to dishonesty in governance. read more

His defense has called for his immediate release on the grounds that he has diplomatic immunity by virtue of being the elected leader of the British Virgin Islands.

Wheatley said he had been nominated by the country’s leadership body to take over, but will need to be formally appointed and await Fahie’s resignation before he can take up office.