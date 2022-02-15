Adam Stewart warns RJRGLEANER they could face lawsuit

Adam Stewart, the executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), cautioned the RJRGLEANER Communications Group on Monday against publishing stories he believes are “mischievous, misleading, and clearly part of a campaign designed to portray him as disruptive”.

In a letter to the communications group dated February 14, 2022, Stewart’s attorney, Khara East, said a series of articles published by The Gleaner depicts him as opposed to all the measures put in place by the Government to protect the health and well-being of Jamaicans.

“It goes without saying that this campaign has far-reaching implications for the world-renowned Sandals brand and Mr Stewart in his personal capacity,” the letter read.

East said her client has played an “integral” role in the country’s response to COVID-19 and was part of the team that developed protocols for the safe reopening of the tourism and hotel industry.

Two Sundays ago, Stewart was the subject of heavy backlash on social-media platforms after questioning mask mandates for children.

He also drew the ire of some users for challenging Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who had called for “bold decisions” to be taken in the fight against COVID-19, including apparent discrimination “in favour of persons who have been vaccinated”.

Stewart had also tweeted, on January 19, support for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the rollback of COVID-19 mandates, including the scrapping of compulsory mask wearing, noting that it would be a long road ahead for leaders who didn’t follow in his footsteps.

The letter said several articles published by The Gleaner, which reported on Stewart’s tweets, were done to create a narrative that the SRI chairman is attempting to influence the rollback of protocols for self-interest.

The attorney said Stewart has been “singled out and vilified” in the articles carried despite a recent survey which said that most Jamaicans are against the idea of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 and calls from “notable public figures” to end COVID-19 containment measures.

“I, therefore, take this opportunity to place the RJR/GLEANER Group on notice that the publications are being closely observed and that I have instructions to immediately file suit in the event that any further articles and/or social-media posts that are of a disparaging or defamatory nature are published of the SRI Group and/or its executive chairman,” she said.