Address to mark the start of the 2023 hurricane season delivered by PM

June 1st marks the start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which extends through November 30th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook predicts another active, yet near-normal, Atlantic hurricane season with 12-17 named storms forecasted, 1-4 becoming major hurricanes. According to the National Hurricane Center, 2022 had only two major hurricanes, but was considered one of the costliest seasons on record.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves delivered an address earlier on Thursday to mark the official opening of the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2023.