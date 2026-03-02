King says NDP ‘Chose Oppressors’ despite her support

On March 2, 2026, the voice of Adriana King resonated through the airwaves of Boom FM 106.9, not as a plea for mercy, but as a clinical diagnostic of a fractured state.

King’s interview provided a chilling microcosm of the friction between individual activism and state power in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Her story is a sophisticated indictment of how a citizen once a vocal engine for democratic change can be suspended in a state of “legal limbo” by the very institutions she fought to reform.

King’s emergence as a political force was a calculated evolution. In 2008, she began using Facebook to address systemic disenfranchisement, focusing on child abuse and educational reform. This was a response to a political climate where “talk wasn’t enough.”

The leadership that King showed placed her directly in the crosshairs of a justice system. The legal proceedings against King represent a systemic failure of the justice system, a sentiment explicitly echoed by Magistrate Ballah in 2024.

The magistrate noted an “inordinate delay” and a failure to ventilate the matter within a reasonable timeframe. The charges stemming from August 2021 were less about public order and more about the strategic use of the judiciary as a tool of victimization.

The evolution of the primary charge against King illustrates a descent into judicial absurdity:

Obstructing the Prime Minister: The initial claim that she physically blocked entry to the House of Assembly.

Attempting to Obstruct: An amendment made after the initial charge was revealed to be factually impossible.

“Thought-Crime”: The final amendment effectively charged her with thinking about doing it, or taking a “precautionary” step toward an act that never occurred.

This “thought-crime” labeling was particularly egregious when held against the physical evidence of the day.

Discrepancies in Evidence | King’s Eyewitness & Video Evidence | Official Police Narrative (Dep. Comm. Trevor Bailey) | | Prime Minister entered via the side gate ; King was at the prison gate recording live video. | Alleged incident occurred at the market gate (opposite the market). | The market gate was already physically blocked by van drivers, not King. | Attributed the obstruction to King’s specific actions and intent. |

Under the Constitution, interdiction is intended as an administrative pause not a punitive weapon. In King’s case, however, it was weaponized as a “five-year siege.”

Placed on half-pay and barred from her workplace, King faced a sustained financial assault, punctuated by the unlawful removal of her end-of-year allowances without formal correspondence.

Critically, King asserted a procedural failure in her current status: the Public Service Commission failed to formally renew her interdiction following Magistrate Ballah’s 2024 stay of proceedings. By continuing to withhold half her salary without a new administrative order, the state is operating outside the bounds of its own regulations.

The financial independence struggle was also a psychological battle. King’s refusal to “wallow in self-pity” became a silent lesson for her daughter, who eventually clapped in support when King returned to her live broadcasts. King used her “hands productively” to prove that while the state could bar her from a classroom, it could not strip her of her dignity or her utility.

By March 2026, the political landscape had shifted from the ULP to the NDP, yet King describes her current reality as “sustained victimization.” She views the new administration as having inherited and continued the oppressive tactics of its predecessor.

King utilizes the metaphor of “Jesus and Barabbas” to describe this perceived betrayal. In her view, the NDP was presented with a choice between an “innocent woman” who campaigned for them and those who facilitated her oppression.

She explicitly points to the promotion of the oppressors to high-ranking roles and board appointments while she remains interdicted. To King, the party “chose Barabbas,” rewarding the oppressor while leaving the activist in the wilderness.

The relationship fractured during a Facebook “haywire” moment regarding a school competition in Dubois. When King, as an educator, queried the judging criteria, she was met with hostility from the party’s PR room and labeled as having a “vendetta.” This showed a shift of sorts, the party viewed her individual voice as a liability, leading to a silence that King interprets as the triumph of political loyalty over constitutional rights.

King’s grading of the current administration is a clinical 6.5/10. While she credits the Prime Minister for attempting to build “vibe” and connection, she identifies a dangerous disconnect from the base and offered three recommendations for the NDP.

Visual/Auditory over Text: Abandon “text-heavy” communication for a public that relies on visual and radio connection.

Active, Unfiltered Engagement: Return to the “vibe” of direct communication to maintain the mandate.

Rapid Repositioning: Secure the government’s tenure by repositioning top-tier officials who do not actively support the administration’s policies.

King on Monday, demanded constitutional respect and further called for a return of “what is hers,” her full salary, her professional standing, and the recognition that the wilderness years are over.

“One thing my mother used to always say to me growing up… beauty would fade. You know, get your education. Everything isn’t about being good-looking. From young, I knew that good looks was not going to be something that I could… rely on.”