Aecon announces ‘Women In Construction Design’ Contest Winners

The winners of the “Women in Construction” Infrastructure Design Contest have been announced by Aecon Construction SVG Inc.

Students who visited the March 2023 “Women in Construction “ exhibit and presentation at the National Public Library, Documents and Archives were challenged to develop an infrastructure for an imaginary community.

Out of the many entries received, 3 winners were selected. These three students excelled in creating environmentally friendly and well-engineered solutions. Certificates and prizes were awarded May 10, 2023.

The prizes are art supplies to encourage these high-achieving young women to keep creating art and designs

“Most Creative Solution” Miss Jodie Henry St. Joseph Convent School and Miss Mya Richardson Lowmans Leeward Anglican School.

“Best engineered Solution” Miss Kaydanna Russell Kingstown Anglican School.

Creative young women like these are the future of construction. It is hoped that they will be the generation to advance gender equality in career options in construction and other STEM fields.