Affisha Clarke Among Winners Of WEP Business Plan Competition

3 Win WEP Business Plan Competition

Three female entrepreneurs have won the Business Plan Competition held today in the Women’s Empowerment Project – SVG.

The winners are:-

1.) Mrs. Affisha Clarke – Teric’s Poultry Meats

2.) Miss Glendris Holder – Labelle’s Skin Houz

3.) Mrs. Noddie Barker-Snagg – Casa de Snagg

Each of these winners scored the highest points of the ten (10) finalists when they pitched before a panel of seven judges at the Blue Lagoon Conference Room, Ratho Mill. They will each receive an award and XCD$26,000 at the prize-giving ceremony next month.

The finalists were the Entrepreneurial Elite group in the final cohort of the WEP, who received business grants of XCD$9,300 earlier this month.

The WEP is a project developed and funded by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and implemented by its Technical Mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc.