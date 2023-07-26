The Argyle International Airport Inc. is aware of the reports regarding unpleasant conditions relating to inadequate cooling in the passenger terminal building. We are using this opportunity to extend a sincere apology to the travelling public, staff and all stakeholders for the less than ideal conditions experienced while using the facilities.

The final phase of the planned upgrade of our air conditioning system commenced on July 17, 2023 following an advisory, Airport Operational Bulletin, issued on July 14, 2023. The estimated completion date for works is July 29, 2023.

Prior phases of the work on the AC systems included the Immigration Arrivals Hall, Baggage Claim and upstairs the International Departure Lounge. These areas have been returned to normal operations and cooling, enabling the comfort of our service partners and inbound travelers.

As of today, the progress made on the final phase is as follows:-eight (8) older defective condensers are replaced, the essential lines, copper tubing, along with defective components have also all been replaced, the refrigerant lines have been pressure tested. The next step will be to complete the electrical wiring, vacuum the refrigerant lines, after which we will turn on the air conditioning system.

We expect to complete and return normal cooling and comfort to the Departure Check-in area this weekend. By next weekend, normal cooling and comfort will return to Departures Immigration, Pre-Board Screening, and in the area near Gates 4 and 5.

AIA asks of and craves the patience and understanding of stakeholders as we work to improve your experience.