Air Belgium adding new flights to Bonaire from November 2022

Yesterday. Air Belgium announced that it will include Bonaire as a new destination in the winter schedule 2022/2023 with a direct scheduled flight from Brussels Airport (BRU).

Air Belgium will operate a BRU-BON-CUR-BRU triangle flight from the beginning of November 2022, with Bonaire being the first stop on the route from Brussels.

From November 4th, 2022, a biweekly flight will depart Brussels (BRU) every Friday and Sunday at 9:15 AM and arrive at Bonaire (BON) at 3:05 PM.

The return flight departs BON at 4:05 PM and arrives in BRU at 8:35 AM. This flight will be offered as a scheduled service all year round with the A330 NEO, a new-generation aircraft that combines environmental and economic performance with greater passenger comfort.