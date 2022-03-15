Tuesday, March 15

Air Canada announces extension to temporary destination suspensions

Air Canada suspends service to Antigua, Grenada, St Kitts, SVG, others
Due to scheduling adjustments made in response to the pandemic, there has been an extension to certain flight suspensions for some destinations and the list of suspended destinations has been modified.

Suspended destinations include:

Destination Flights suspension details
Samaná, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Saint Martin/Sint Maarten, Saint Kitts and Nevis Until April 30, 2022
Curaçao Until October 9, 2022
Antigua Until October 29, 2022
Aruba Until October 7, 2022
Liberia, Costa Rica From June 4 to October 29, 2022
Saint Lucia From May 1 to October 8, 2022

Any travellers affected by the temporary suspension of the above listed destinations will be issued a full refund. Our team will be contacting any impacted customers and processing refunds in order of departure date. Eligible customers will receive an invoice as confirmation of their refund once it has been issued.

