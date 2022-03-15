Air Canada announces extension to temporary destination suspensions

Due to scheduling adjustments made in response to the pandemic, there has been an extension to certain flight suspensions for some destinations and the list of suspended destinations has been modified.
Suspended destinations include:
|Destination
|Flights suspension details
|Samaná, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Saint Martin/Sint Maarten, Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Until April 30, 2022
|Curaçao
|Until October 9, 2022
|Antigua
|Until October 29, 2022
|Aruba
|Until October 7, 2022
|Liberia, Costa Rica
|From June 4 to October 29, 2022
|Saint Lucia
|From May 1 to October 8, 2022
Any travellers affected by the temporary suspension of the above listed destinations will be issued a full refund. Our team will be contacting any impacted customers and processing refunds in order of departure date. Eligible customers will receive an invoice as confirmation of their refund once it has been issued.