Air Canada is set to resume flights to Cayman Islands on 1 May

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan confirmed that Air Canada will resume flights to the Cayman Islands on 1 May.

Bryan said the Canadian flag carrier has committed to weekly flights starting next month. He spoke on the Cayman Compass Facebook talk show The Resh Hour on Wednesday night.

“As of May 1, Air Canada will return every Sunday on a weekly basis… I just got that information so I’m delighted to share it,” Bryan said.

A large population of Canadians lives in Cayman, so the news will be welcome.

In January, Air Canada announced that it was suspending 14 of its Caribbean routes, including Grand Cayman, at least until the end of April due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and associated government regulations.

Air Canada Rouge operated two flights a week between Grand Cayman and Toronto on its Air Canada Rouge service in December.