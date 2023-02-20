Air Canada temporarily suspending service to St Vincent (SVG)

Air Canada has confirmed to the St. Vincent Times that the airline will be temporarily suspending service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The airline, in an email response to questions from the St. Vincent Times, said:

“We will temporarily suspend our service for the summer, as we did last year, and resume service in the fall.”

The airline response also stated that “we operate to St. Vincent on a seasonal basis due to demand.”

Air Canada service to St. Vincent is currently operated out of Pearson International Airport on Tuesdays and Fridays.