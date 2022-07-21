Air Canada’s Montréal-Antigua winter flights begin on October 30

Air Canada rouge will begin a Friday-only service from Montréal to Antigua on October 30th using 136-seat A319s, with 12 premium rouge seats and 124 in regular economy, it’ll end on April 7th.

Air Canada operated the route itself between January 2011 and March 2016, deploying A319s and A320s. It was taken up by Sunwing between November 2017 and October 2021 and has been unserved since then.

Montréal to Antigua : AC1894, 08:15-14:05 (4h 50m); starting December 23rd

: AC1894, 08:15-14:05 (4h 50m); starting December 23rd Antigua to Montréal: AC1895, 15:05-19:05 (5h)

The latest OAG data shows that Air Canada and its various subsidiaries will have 69 international routes from Montréal this winter. Some 29 countries will have flights, obviously led by the USA.