Air Peace to acquire a 70 percent stake in LIAT 2020

Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, would buy a 70% ownership in LIAT 2020, according to Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua.

The sole purpose of LIAT 2020’s operation will be for commercial gain.

Browne said that work is now being done to create the LIAT 2020 air operating certificate (AOC).

He adds that the redesigned LIAT won’t run loss-making routes as a regional bus.

After the deal with Air Peace is completed, LIAT, which has its headquarters in Antigua, might have a fleet of up to six aircraft.