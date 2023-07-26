Vincy filmmaker shares how Transcultura helped his cinematic career

As part of the ‘Youth Day’ activities of the “European Union (EU) – Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Forum: Partners in Change” on July 13, 2023, the UNESCO programme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean, and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, funded by the European Union, set up the exhibition “A Bridge between the Caribbean and Europe” and organized an awareness-raising event at the Maison de la Poste in Brussels. The event served to highlight the main achievements of the programme in its first three years of implementation in its aim to boost opportunities for Caribbean youth in the cultural and creative industries.

“The Transcultura programme has been a game-changer for me,” said Olton. “The training course has given me the skills and knowledge I need to secure funding for my films, and the networking opportunities have allowed me to connect with other filmmakers and industry professionals from across the Caribbean. I am now much better place.ed to pursue my dream of becoming a successful filmmaker.”

Olton is a young leader in the creative industries in the Caribbean region. He is passionate about youth empowerment and social justice. He uses art to regenerate fresh connections with ancestry, tradition, and cultural identity. He is also the founder and CEO of Island Rebel Media – a world-class film production company that specializes in audiovisual content creation. He is one of over 1,000 young people in the Caribbean who have benefited from the Transcultura programme. The programme is funded by the European Union and implemented by UNESCO. It aims to boost opportunities for Caribbean youth in the cultural and creative industries.

“The Transcultura programme is a great example of how the European Union is supporting young people in the Caribbean and to pursue their dreams,” said Agnieszka Skuratowicz, Head of Unit Youth, Education & Culture, Directorate-General for International Partnerships, European Commission. “The programme is helping to create jobs, boost economic growth, and preserve cultural heritage in the Caribbean.”

The Transcultura programme offers a range of activities and support to Caribbean youth, including capacity-building courses, networking opportunities, and funding for cultural projects. The programme is open to young people aged between 18 and 35 from 17 Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean.

Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity is a UNESCO programme funded by the European Union. The programme aims to boost opportunities for Caribbean youth in the cultural and creative industries. Transcultura provides training, networking opportunities, and access to funding for young cultural entrepreneurs from 17 Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the Caribbean.