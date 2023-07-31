Olton moderates panel on culture for social cohesion, economic development

Renowned Filmmaker, Visual Artist, and Creative Consultant from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Akley Olton, recently had the honor of moderating a panel discussion on “Putting people at the centre: Culture for social cohesion, economic development, and collaboration between CELAC and EU.” The event, which took place under the aegis of the UNESCO Transcultura program, brought together distinguished speakers and rapporteurs from various countries to foster cultural exchange and cooperation.

The panel discussion, held on July 13, was an insightful and dynamic conversation that emphasized the significance of cultural exchange for social cohesion, economic development, and mutual collaboration between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU).

Akley Olton, a member of the EU-LAC Youth Advisory Committee, took center stage as the moderator, expertly guiding the conversation and facilitating meaningful discussions among the esteemed panelists.

The distinguished rapports and panelists included:

Samantha Khan (Trinidad and Tobago): Member of the EU LAC Youth Advisory Committee and Youth Sounding Board, with a focus on the cultural sphere and creative industries.

Facundo Peralta (Argentina): A social impact project manager and consultant in the creative sector, actively involved in the coordination and management of specialized foundations and government programs.

Laura Niembro (Mexico): Content Director of the Guadalajara International Book Fair Programme, the largest book fair in the Latin American region and Spanish-speaking world, celebrating diverse artistic expressions and cultural manifestations.

Yohann Floch (Belgium): Director of Operations at “On the Move,” an international information network on artistic and cultural mobility, addressing mobility issues between European Outermost Regions and Overseas Countries Territories within the LAC.

Chris Blois-Brooke (Denmark): Knowledge and Network Director of ASSITEJ International, a Creative Europe Supported Cultural Network dedicated to theater for children and young people worldwide.

Ms. Tammy Weiss (Brazil): From Instituto Quero, a non-profit institution promoting access to art and culture and encouraging the transformation of low-income youth and communities through audiovisual production.

Paola Andrea Diaz Gomez (Colombia): Representing Historias en Kilometros, an audiovisual narrative laboratory with social impact, empowering Colombian communities to tell their stories through independent and sustainable cinema.

The discussion delved into three key questions:

How can culture be harnessed for sustainable development and social innovation, with an emphasis on dialogue, economic development, and access for vulnerable or marginalized groups, respecting rights and freedom of expression?

What are the challenges obstructing cultural cooperation between the two regions, and what untapped opportunities lie ahead, especially for CSOs, local authorities, and youth organizations?

How can we empower CSOs, local authorities, and EU youth organizations to build stronger cultural relations and foster people-to-people connections, involving all relevant actors in the process?

Throughout the engaging discussion, participants explored the concept of the LAC, aiming to overcome misrepresentations of Caribbean culture and create a stronger cultural connection between Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Akley Olton expressed his gratitude for being part of such an inspiring and significant event, stating, “It was an incredible experience to moderate this panel and witness the passion and commitment of the esteemed panelists. The cultural exchange plays a crucial role in bridging communities and fostering cooperation between CELAC and the EU. I am honored to be part of this dialogue.”

The event provided a valuable platform for diverse perspectives, ideas, and potential collaborations that will further enrich cultural experiences and understanding between CELAC and the EU.

For more information on Akley Olton and his contributions to developing the Cultural Industries, please visit www.akleyolton.com