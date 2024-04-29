RSVGPF Celebrates Course No. 41 Passing-Out Parade

On April 25, 2024, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) proudly hosted the Passing-Out Parade of Police Recruits for Course No. 41 of the Police Training School (OMPTS) at Victoria Park. Themed “Success through Faith and Discipline,” the ceremony marked a significant milestone for the 113 police recruits who took the oath of office, signifying their official entry into the noble ranks of the RSVGPF. This momentous occasion was not only a celebration of their hard-earned achievements but also a historic event featuring an all-female guard on parade for the first time, demonstrating the evolving diversity and strength of our Police Force. Additionally, it was the first course where a Coast Guard officer functioned as the commandant of the Police Training School, further highlighting the event`s significance.

The rigorous training for these new officers was conducted in two separate batches to accommodate the comprehensive curriculum designed to prepare them for the demands of police work. Batch one commenced on July 17, 2023, and concluded four and a half months later, while batch two began on December 4, 2023, and wrapped up on April 12, 2024. Throughout these periods, the recruits underwent intensive theoretical and practical training in various critical areas, from policing protocols to community engagement, ensuring they are well equipped to serve and protect with integrity and professionalism.

The parade was graced by the presence of many distinguished guests, reflecting the importance of this event within the nation at large. Her Excellency, Governor General Dame Susan Dougan, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Hon Ralph E. Gonsalves and the Commissioner of Police (ag) Mr. Enville Williams, were among the notable figures in attendance, along with other ministers of government, permanent secretaries of ministries, judicial officials, gazetted officers and various specially invited guests and well-wishers. The event was well-attended, and the atmosphere was charged with excitement, as the recruits showcased their skills and discipline in a dynamic display on the parade square, embodying the principles they had learned during their training.

The ceremony was punctuated with addresses that underscored the gravity and honor of the recruits’ new roles. The Commandant of the Police Training School, Lieutenant William Theobalds, delivered a compelling commandant’s address. He reminded the new officers of the significant commitment they have made to serve and protect the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Lieutenant Theobalds emphasized that effective policing requires a blend of strength, compassion, and resilience, and encouraged the recruits to uphold the highest standards of conduct and ethical behavior expected of them.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams highlighted the significance of the occasion during his remarks. He commended the recruits for their unwavering determination and commitment to duty, reminding them of the oath they took to serve without bias and to treat all individuals fairly, justly, and with compassion. Commissioner Williams stressed the importance of visibility in crime prevention, encouraging the new officers to be proactive in their communities, serve as mentors and role models, and continuously seek opportunities for personal and professional development within the RSVGPF.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Hon Ralph E. Gonsalves offered further encouragement to the recruits. He emphasized the continuous learning journey of a police officer and advised them to remain humble, seek guidance from experienced officers, and stay committed to serving the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Prime Minister also addressed the challenges and dangers of the job, urging the recruits to act sensibly and wisely in the face of adversity.

Delving deeper into the expectations and responsibilities that come with being a police officer, Prime Minister Gonsalves acknowledged the sacrifices made by the recruits and their families throughout the training process and underscored the importance of gratitude and nationalism in their careers. Highlighting the opportunities for advancement within the RSVGPF, the Prime Minister encouraged the recruits to take full advantage of the educational and professional development programs offered by the government. He reminded them that although they may face offers to serve abroad, they should consider the benefits and privileges of serving their homeland, weighing the pros and cons before making such a significant decision.

The featured speaker, Pastor Brent St. Jean, provided words of inspiration and guidance to the new officers. He emphasized the role of faith in overcoming the challenges they will face in their duties, reminding them that “success is a matter of faith and discipline.” Pastor St. Jean encouraged the recruits to maintain respect for their seniors, their uniform, and the community they serve. He spoke about the importance of integrity and accountability in policing, urging the officers to always act with dignity and to manage their emotions effectively, even in the most trying circumstances. His message reinforced the idea that as police officers, their actions on and off duty reflect on the entire force and have a profound impact on public trust.

The valedictory address, delivered by Police Constable Jahmaine Thomas, who was awarded the titles of Best Recruit, Best at Multi-discipline subjects, Best at Self Defence –male category, Most Outstanding Recruit of Batch 2, The Commissioner’s Trophy and Baton of Honor captured the essence of the event’s theme, “Success through Faith and Discipline.” He recounted personal experiences and challenges faced during the rigorous training, highlighting the transformation from civilian to police officer. The address was heartfelt, acknowledging the dedication of the commandant and the training staff, and it reflected on fond memories and key learnings that bonded the recruits together. Constable Thomas expressed gratitude on behalf of the class and reassured the community of the competence and preparedness of the 113 new officers to serve with honor and integrity.

The Course 41 Passing-Out Parade also served as an occasion to honor outstanding recruits with various awards, celebrating their distinguished performances during training. Woman Police Constable (WPC) Julae Stephenson received the award for Most Disciplined, demonstrating exemplary conduct throughout the course. WPC Lanique Samuel was honored as the Most Improved recruit, showcasing significant progress in all areas of training. The award for Best at Physical Training in the female category was awarded to WPC Tiwanny John while PC Ranil Charles won in the male category. Both officers excelled in endurance tests. PC Ryan Williams was recognized as Best at Drill, reflecting his precision and discipline, while PC I-Dron Isaacs earned accolades for Best at Psychology, Best at Giving Evidence, and Best at Police Duty Subjects, highlighting his comprehensive understanding and application of policing principles.

The ceremony continued with further accolades that underscored the diverse skills and dedication of the recruits. WPC Caresia Lampkin was named Most Outstanding of Batch 1. WPC Zuleika Ross received the award for Best at Self-Defense in the female category. These awards not only recognized the individual achievements of these officers but also celebrated their readiness to serve and protect with competence and integrity.

The Passing-Out Parade for Course No. 41 was a landmark event for the RSVGPF. The ceremony highlighted the intensive training and discipline of the new officers. This not only marked the start of the recruits’ careers in law enforcement but also underscored the police force’s ongoing commitment to integrity, professionalism, and community service.