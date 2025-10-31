All Trinidad Defense Force officers called to bases

The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force has been placed on high alert, with all army personnel ordered to report to base within the next few hours, according to multiple senior intelligence and military sources.

Sources told The Express that a circular was sent out to all staff mid-morning stating “Please Be Prepared To( PBT) report to the office if required today. Pending confirmation from Detachment Commander Regimental Headquarters.”

The Express understands from multiple sources that soldiers have been asked to report to all four military bases at Cumuto, La Romaine, Chaguaramas and Long Circular).

Coast Guard officers were given a similar order, and have been told to their bases at Staubles Bay, Galeota Point, and the Cedros Security Complex.

“What I can say is that there is a meeting happening as we speak between the Commanding Officer of the Regiment, nice staff sergeants and the four battalion commanding officers. When that meeting is finished we will know more, ” one senior army intelligence source revealed.

That meeting which started shortly after 11a.m is expected to be concluded by 1:30p.m.

Sources confirmed that the order termed the State One Posture, which incidentally raises the threat level to the highest of “one,” now dictates that soldiers who left their respective bases have been ordered to return at specific times during the course of the day.

“Some have been told to return at 1300hrs, others at 1600 hrs. They have been given time depending on the distance they are living to return to base and will possibly be confined there until further instructions are given,” said another high level source.

Sources indicated it was more of a precautionary measure with the TTDF on standy to deal with any possible regional disturbances.

A Miami Herald report a few hours ago quoted government sources as stating that a land attack by the US on Venezuela was impending and could happen within the next few hours or days.

Sources could not say if this was the reason the TTDF has been placed on high alert.

The TTDF is comprised of four distinct arms – Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Reserves.

Each arm has a distinct role but they operate as a joint force in support of national security objectives