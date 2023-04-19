All World Opens Offices in Caribbean

Lucius Gantt, President of All World Financial Group, has announced the opening of All World Caribbean, a full-service professional political operation designed to assist honorable candidates on every island nation in the Caribbean.

“Serious candidates and political parties in the Caribbean have sought to do business with political companies owned by people that look

like them and also have Caribbean experiences and political success”, said Lucius Gantt. “I believe All World Caribbean will soon be the favorite choice for all Caribbean candidates that desire to win elections!”

All World Caribbean will offer campaign consultation, campaign planning, campaign staff training, campaign media (TV/radio) production and placement, campaign direct mailing, campaign robocalling, campaign press releases, campaign press conferences and notices, graphic design, translation services, Get Out The Vote (GOTV) services, opposition research, translation services, and more.

All World has provided political services in the United States, the Caribbean, and in other countries around the world.

Jackie Blyden, COO of All World Caribbean and Owner of Viamex, first began working with All World in St. Maarten years ago on the Greg Arrindell campaign.

“I think All World Caribbean is a dream come true,” said Blyden. “Colonial politics in the Caribbean has never been a good thing. I look forward to working with island politicians that want to win and to training our young people how to become political professionals.”

Contact All World Caribbean, COO Jackie Blyden, P.O. Box 258, Phillipsburg, St. Maarten, Dutch West Indies (D.W.I.) [email protected]

Or, All World Financial Group, Lucius

Gantt, President, 814 Magnolia Way, NW Suite

302, Atlanta, Georgia 30314 Phone 1-678-223-

6586 office or 1-850-345-3906 cell.

[email protected]

www.allworldfinancialgroup.com

When Caribbean candidates and political parties consider hiring political professionals, the question, “Who can deliver?” is the most important thing to ask.

The answer is All World Caribbean!