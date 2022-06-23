Alleged drug kingpin “Major Carvalho” arrested in Hungary

“Major Carvalho”, a man considered to be one of the biggest international drug traffickers has been arrested in Hungary, thanks to cooperation via INTERPOL.

Wanted internationally by Brazil’s Federal Police since 2020, Sérgio Roberto De Carvalho, aged 64 and known as “Major Carvalho”, was the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice for drug trafficking, money laundering, document fraud and homicide, with strong links to organized crime.

INTERPOL’s Secretary General Jürgen Stock said, “This is another example of successful international policing. The INTERPOL National Central Bureaus in Brasilia and Budapest are to be commended for their close collaboration which has put a dangerous suspect in police custody.”

The case was conducted in cooperation with INTERPOL’s Fugitive Investigative Support unit, which facilitated information exchange across three continents, including details of possible travel documents and aliases used by the wanted fugitive.