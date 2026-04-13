Allez Ride-hailing app set to launch in SVG

The transportation landscape in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is set for a major upgrade this month as Allez, a Saint Lucian women-owned ride-hailing platform, prepares for its official local launch. On April 18, 2026, the service will officially go live in the multi-island state, coinciding with the company’s fifth anniversary.

The arrival of Allez in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines marks a significant step in the company’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and convenient transportation solutions. Beyond standard rides, the platform will offer Vincentians a diverse suite of services, including scheduled trips, airport and seaport transfers, and curated tours. For those seeking more specialized options, the app also facilitates group travel, luxury transportation, and delivery services.

In preparation for the launch, Allez is actively recruiting local talent. Drivers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are invited to download the “Allez Driver” app, create an account, and upload the necessary documentation to join the growing regional network.

While Saint Vincent is a primary focus of this new chapter, the expansion is part of a broader “vision of a connected Caribbean”. On the same day as the Vincentian launch, Allez will also debut its services in several other islands across the Eastern Caribbean, including:

Grenada

Antigua and Barbuda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Anguilla

Montserrat

This ambitious rollout follows a successful 2025 expansion into Dominica, where the app was highly utilized during the Mas Domnik 2026 celebrations.

Founded by Mellissa Preville (CEO) and Safiya Paul (CFO), Allez has evolved from a simple ride-sharing idea into a multi-faceted regional player. As the company celebrates five years of operation, its founders remain committed to empowering local communities and redefining regional travel.

“It’s been especially exciting to scale,” noted Safiya Paul, reflecting on the company’s journey from its conceptual roots to its current status as a major regional service provider. With its upcoming launch in Kingstown and beyond, Allez aims to bring the same momentum and community-driven success to the rest of the OECS.