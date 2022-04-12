Alliyah Alexander: Father charged with Killing daughter

Soldier David Alexander was charged with manslaughter following the death of his daughter, 15-year-old Alliyah Alexander.

The alleged unlawful killing of the teen will be heard virtually by a Couva magistrate on Tuesday.

The T&T Defence Force corporal was arrested last week in connection with the teen’s death. Homicide officers submitted the case to the DPP’s office, and instructions to charge were given on Monday night.

Alliyah Alexander became unresponsive at the Rig Road, Claxton Bay home of her 36-year-old father last week Tuesday.

It is alleged that she was beaten and fell down a flight of stairs.