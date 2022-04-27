Almost $1 billion worth of cash and cocaine seized in Jamaica

A joint police-military operation in Jamaica reportedly netted more than $5 million (J$725,000,000) in cash and US$550,000 (J$79,750,000) in cocaine.

Reports indicate that investigators are still tallying the amount of cash seized.

According to reports, police intercepted a Toyota motor car around 7:30 am and searched it. During the search, 11 kilograms of cocaine were found.

In connection with that incident, a 46-year-old businessman was arrested.

A few hours later, about 11:30 am, investigators, acting on information, went to a house in the same area and found a large amount of Canadian and US currency.

According to the police, the cash is likely the proceeds of criminal activity.