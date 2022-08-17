Almost 6,000 teacher openings across North Carolina

As students prepare to head back to the classroom, less teachers will join them this year.

With nearly 6,000 teacher openings across North Carolina, educators express concern about staff shortages.

In Eastern North Carolina alone, there are more than 300 teacher vacancies, and that number is something teachers say will impact students the most.

“They are leaving because they are getting higher-paid jobs, they are being more respected in a different workforce, and so they are leaving education,” said Eastern Carolina teacher, Kristen Letchworth.

Teachers stepping away from the classroom room is now a national crisis that Letchworth is set to face at start of school, working in a county with nearly 100 teacher vacancies.

“For me personally, I have been told I’ll likely have 28 students in my classroom when I return to school, and the biggest affect that has is on students,” she said.

Class sizes affect the amount of one-on-one instruction teachers give, and with a shortage of teachers and teachers assistants, Letchworth said educators are worried.

“Our biggest concern would probably be really interacting with these students and getting them what they need especially after coming from the COVID year, and then coming back a week on, a week off,” said Letchworth.

It’s a problem that spans across the state and one, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators Tamika Walker Kelly said, isn’t new.

One of the main things that we can point to is a long-term underfunding of public schools in our state by North Carolina’s leadership, said Kelly.