Ambassador Bowman joins Taipei intl. women’s club 75th celebration

On 16 September, Ambassador Bowman had the pleasure of joining the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Taipei International Women’s Club.

Ambassador Bowman used her Remarks as a means of congratulating and thanking this esteemed club, built on the pillars of Friendship, Education, and Philanthropy, for its endurance.

She commended the multinational club’s virtues of uniting and educating, and she stated that, “in today’s fraught international environment, these virtues are being undermined and attacked.

Therefore, in the ongoing quest to make our world a better place for all humanity, I ask you to remain true to your core values.

Be brave in your advocacy for friendship and alliances which ennoble us all.”

The TIWC Celebration was also addressed by Vice President Hsiao Bi-Khim, and President Caroline Chou who is serving a second term in this office.