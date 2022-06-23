American Airlines adding Antigua flights as demand is at an all-time high

It’s been one of the hottest destinations in the Caribbean amid the pandemic and now Antigua and Barbuda is set for even more airlift with demand at an “all-time high.”

American Airlines has announced it will be adding flights to the twin-island destination, with plans to extend its daily service from New York to Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport through the early fall and winter tourist seasons.

The new schedule means Antigua and Barbuda will now be seeing seven flights a week from New York through at least the end of this year.

“Demand for Antigua and Barbuda is extremely strong at this moment, and from all indications and feedback from our airline and hotel partners who are working to keep up with the surge in consumer demand, we will have a significantly busy summer straight into winter similar to what was experienced last year,” said Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez.

The new flights compliment existing service from Miami, which American Airlines is operating daily.

They’re the product of a consistent, determined lobby effort by Antiguan tourism officials, according to Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

“Demand is at an all-time high and we are pleased with the renewed confidence that American Airlines has placed in Antigua, by putting on these additional flights,” James said. “We now have some remarkably strong lift coming into Antigua.”

Antigua is already seeing sizzling tourism numbers, with arrival figures nearing what had been the destination’s previous tourism record in 2019.

So what do travellers need to know about visiting Antigua and Barbuda?

Fully vaccinated travellers (meaning those with either two doses of a two-shot vaccine or one of a single-dose vaccine) no longer need to show a negative test to enter the destination.

Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors must present a negative PCR test taken no more than three days before arrival or a rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours prior to arrival in Antigua.

Unvaccinated minors between 5 and 18 must present either a PCR within 72 hours or a rapid antigen result within 24 hours prior to arrival.

Children under five do not need to test prior to arriving in Antigua and Barbuda.

