American Airlines begins daily flights into Dominica

American Airlines has started daily flights into Dominica. In December 2021, the airline said that its recently launched and expanded service to Dominica from Miami International Airport will be expanding again to begin daily service effective April 5th, 2022.

This service which is scheduled to increase from 2 times weekly at launch to 3 times in January will increase frequency to 7 times weekly in April.

Hon. Denise Charles, the Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives indicated that “this commitment to a daily schedule is a testament to American Airlines’ belief in the tourism product of Dominica and the growing demand for the destination’s unique low density, nature immersed, tourism product. Furthermore, the increase in weekly seat capacity aligns with our goal to aggressively increase stay-over visitor arrivals to 200K+ in 5 years.

Dominica, the nature island, in the Caribbean has been making significant strides in recent years to position itself as a major tourism destination in the Caribbean.

American Airlines operates an Embraer Regional Jet (ERJ) 175 with a capacity for seventy-six (76) passengers with twelve first-class seats and sixty-four premium seats with extra leg room and main cabin seats.