Minister of Tourism Carlos James said on Monday there is steady traffic in terms of inbound and outbound passengers on the daily flights started by American Airlines on March 3.

James said they are just short of 80% of the outbound movement on the daily flights and inbound roughly at 74% capacity.

“It’s one of the planes that would have a capacity of 128 people.” On the first day, we had roughly 119 people come to the destination; that’s on the first day of the daily flights. The outbound was roughly full, and on Sunday (yesterday), we had over 115 people leave on the flight to Miami, with the outbound just under 100″.

“So it really means that with the daily flights, there is a demand for the seats, and we do have the capacity in terms of ensuring that we have a greater level of traffic coming to the destination.” “Just about 74 outbound flights and 77 outbound flights is a considerable number in terms of the performance of those flights within the first month because we’re not yet at the end of the month, but short of the first month of the operation of those daily flights, I think that’s really something that is commendable,” James said.

James said that all of the stakeholders involved—American Airlines, the tourism authority, and the Ministry of Tourism—have really worked to ensure that a lot more traffic is coming to the destination.

Source : ST