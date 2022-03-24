American Airlines to begin daily service into Anguilla on April 5

American Airlines is set to launch daily nonstop service from Miami to Anguilla on April 5, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The service is an expansion of existing three-flights-per-week service that has been operating since January.

The route first launched back in December 2021, the first-ever nonstop flights between the United States and Anguilla.

“At American we have a strong commitment to the Caribbean and to continuing to strengthen our local footprint, now including almost 800 weekly flights to 35 destinations, and counting,” said Christine Valls, Vice President of Sales for Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean. “We are proud to continue expanding our presence in the island paradise of Anguilla, offering daily service from our Miami hub.”

The flights depart daily at 10:20 AM out of Miami, arriving in Anguilla at 1:30 PM.

The return service leaves Anguilla at 2:10 PM, arriving in Miami at 5:36 PM, according to American.

It’s the second major daily service launch for Anguilla in April, joined by highly-anticipated new service to the sought-after island of Dominica.