ADVERT
Download Our App
Wednesday, April 12
Updated:

American citizen robbed, killed in St Ann, Jamaica

Lee Yan LaSur

US citizen robbed, killed in St Ann

On Monday night, an American citizen was robbed and fatally murdered at his home in Moneague, St Ann, Jamaica, by gunmen.

Gregory McIntosh, a 43-year-old taxi driver from Brooklyn, New York, has been confirmed as the victim.

According to reports, he had just landed on the island.

McIntosh was at home at 8 p.m. when three shooters entered the residence and held him up.

According to police, he was robbed before being shot many times.

The gunmen are alleged to have fled in a waiting automobile.

McIntosh was seen laying in a pool of blood when police arrived.

Source :
Caribbean Weekly
Share.
Add A Comment

Leave A Reply