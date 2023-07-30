American nurse Alix Dorsainvil, daughter, kidnapped in Haiti

In Haiti, an American volunteer nurse and her child were stolen.

Alix Dorsainvil and her small daughter were stolen from the grounds of the organization El Roi Haiti, where Ms Dorsainvil works, on Thursday morning. In Port au Prince, the organization operates a school and a ministry.

The nurse, who is originally from Middleton, New Hampshire, is married to the director of the El Roi program, Sandro Dorsainvil.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti to be her home and the Haitian people to be her friends and family,” said El Roi president and co-founder Jason Brown in a statement. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering, as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

The US State Department said that it is aware of the kidnapping reports. The State Department has issued a “do not travel” caution, stating that kidnapping is “common in Haiti, and victims frequently include US citizens.”

“We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our US government interagency partners,” said a spokesperson.

Kidnappings in the area are typically accompanied by ransom discussions, and in the past, US citizens have been physically injured.

Ms Dorsainvil received her education at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts. Toni Hays, president of the university, stated that service was essential to Ms Dorsainvil while she was a student there.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Alix chose to get involved in this type of service work,” Mr Hays said to WMUR-TV. “She was incredible. She was zealous and kind.”

Ms Dorsainvil stated in a video released on El Roi’s website that her husband urged her to join the volunteer team in Haiti.

As security fears mount, the US State Department has ordered non-emergency workers to leave Haiti.

The National Human Rights Defence Network issued a report earlier this month warning of an increase in killings and kidnappings, and the UN Security Council gathered to review Haiti’s deteriorating situation.

Source : Independent UK