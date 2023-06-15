Amgine & InterCaribbean launch win a trip to Vincy Mas 2023

InterCaribbean Airways is proud to launch the ultimate carnival giveaway, in conjunction with Amgine Events, in which participants can win a trip to Vincy Mas 2023. Vincy Mas, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ largest festival, will take place from June 30 to June 11.

Individuals can take part from any InterCaribbean Airways destination other than St Vincent, such as Barbados, St Kitts, Antigua, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and others. Amgine Events wrote in an invitation to join, “Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to win the perfect Fetecation to one of the hottest carnivals in the Caribbean.”

The participants need to follow the below guidelines to win the prize:

Follow Amgine Event and InterCaribbean Airways on Instagram

Create a 20-40 seconds reel showing how you would creatively pack your carry-on for Vincy Mas and why you want to fly on Intercaribbean to party with Amgine

Tag Amgine Events and InterCaribbean Airways and post the reel to your Instagram with the caption, “Let’s go to Vincymas with InterCaribbean for Amgine’s Vincymas 2023”

The reel with the most likes at 10 am, June 24, wins

The winner will get the following prize:

Flight to Vincy Mas 2023

Entry to 5 to 7 days of events

Carnival Monday + Tuesday packages

The terms and conditions to participate are as follows:

Participants must be following the Amgine event, InterCaribbean Airways and accounts must be public.

Tag Amgine event and InterCaribbean Airways and include the caption: “LET’S GO TO VINCYMAS WITH #INTERCARIBBEANAIRWAYS FOR #AMGINECHAPTER15 VINCYMAS EVENTS.”

All valid entries will be reposted, and the video with the most likes by 10 am on Saturday, June 24, 2023, wins two flights to and from St Vincent and the Grenadines. Event tickets for up to 7 days of events and carnival Monday and Tuesday packages.

Imagine Event reserves the right to restrict entries based on nudity or inappropriate content. Open to all residents of any InterCaribbean Airways destination (excluding St Vincent). Participants must be 18 or older at the time of entry and have a valid passport.

📣🎉CALLING ALL CARNIVAL CHASERS! WIN A TRIP TO VINCY MAS 2023! 🎊🛩️ Amgine & @interCaribbean_ presents the Ultimate Carnival Giveaway, for the chance to WIN a Trip to VincyMas 2023.🇻🇨🔥 Terms & Conditions Apply#interCaribbeanAirways#AmgineChapter15#LetsGoToVincyMas2023 pic.twitter.com/4lLhXR1IS3 — Amgine Events (@amgineevent) June 14, 2023