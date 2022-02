An air raid warning has been issued by the Kyiv city government.

All residents are being asked to seek underground shelters. Air sirens can be heard across Kyiv.

Kyiv or Kiev is the capital and most populous city of Ukraine. It is in north-central Ukraine along the Dnieper River.

As of 1 January 2021 its population was 2,962,180 making Kyiv the seventh-most populous city in Europe. Kyiv is an important industrial, scientific, educational, and cultural center of Eastern Europe.