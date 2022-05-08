An earthquake was recorded near the BVI

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit on Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at 9:32 am local time at a shallow depth of 20 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which listed the quake at magnitude 5.2. Other agencies reporting the same quake include the citizen-seismograph network of RaspberryShake at magnitude 5.3, and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) at magnitude 5.2.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Road Town (pop. 8,400) located 86 km from the epicenter, and Charlotte Amalie (pop. 20,000) 112 km away.