An ‘iconic’ National Library to be built in Dominica

As gateways to knowledge and culture, libraries play a fundamental role in the society. Hence, the government of the Commonwealth of Dominica is pushing forward the construction of its new National Library.

Bound to continuously be of service to Dominicans by providing literary and academic resources, offering quiet study areas, and cultivating of talents, the Dominica National Library will be an iconic building in both design and functionality.

MMC Development Ltd. will spearhead the development of the three-floor structure with a mounted tower that will house a clock similar to the Big Ben.

The ground floor will have two sections – the main library and the national archives.

The main library will have an array of resources like books, magazines, periodicals, as well as various digital publications for the young and old to enjoy. Sufficient tables and reading corners will be available.

Should there be a need to copy or scan any resources, a print-scan room is accessible. Likewise, books can be preserved and or restored through the in-house book restoration facility.

In addition to the main library, the ground floor will also accommodate the archival records of Dominica that dates to as early as 1960s.

It is also important for the government to foster and sharpen young Dominican talents. Thus, the National Library will have a dedicated the performing arts and dancing institute section on the first floor.

Meanwhile the second floor will have state-of-the-art recording studios as well as advanced IT and broadcasting facilities to empower the youth.

Landscaping works will beautify and brighten up the surrounding area where Dominicans can have their serene leisure time.

To be built on the Old Roseau Public Library location, the new National Library is set to become another landmark for Dominica.

Construction will commence this quarter and is expected to finish by early 2023.