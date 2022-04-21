An increase in fuel prices has resulted in protests in Trinidad

Fishermen, taxi drivers and small business operators set up roadblocks in Central Trinidad for the second day in a row.

As early as 6 in the morning on Thursday, the men converged at the Claxton Bay Junction to protest the increase in fuel prices that went into effect two days ago.

The president of the Claxton Bay Fishing Association, Nicholson Seecharan, explained that it was no longer possible to spend $1,500 on gas, oil, ice and other items just to come back with a poor catch worth less than $1,500.

“It used to cost $220 for 20 gallons of gas with oil, but now it costs $560. The price has almost doubled. When you go with two booms of gas and don’t catch it, it hurts us. We can’t go to the sea at these prices. We need action now”, Seecharan said.

In addition, he warned consumers that fish prices would increase as a result, since “we will have to dig deeper into our pockets for fuel for our boats to go fishing out at sea.”

According to him, motorists too will face “roadblocks all week” or until the matter is resolved:

“This crisis affects not only fishermen and taxi drivers, but all of us.”