An interim fuel subsidy will be implemented by the Surinamese government

To help cushion the blow of the higher fuel prices, the government of Suriname will introduce a temporary “subsidy discount” on diesel and unleaded gasoline.

By Friday, final subsidy amounts and fuel prices will be determined.

According to the government, the subsidy funding is derived from the extra income from the payments of the state-owned oil company, Staatsolie, which has seen higher revenue because of the higher international price of oil.

Government officials said the subsidy system will be based on object subsidies and is only intended as a temporary measure.

It added that the object subsidy will eventually be replaced by a more effective system based on subject subsidies, during the course of the year.