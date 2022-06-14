Andrew Ashcroft gets legal custody of children, leaves Belize

Andrew Ashcroft son of Lord Ashcroft and former partner of Canadian socialite Jasmine Hartin, has moved away from Belize for the Turks and Caicos Islands, weeks after he was given legal custody of his twin children, loop Caribbean is reporting.

the publication,

A public statement from Ashcroft reads:

“On May 25, 2022, I was given legal custody of my two five-year-old children, pursuant to the Families and Children Act, Chapter 173 of the Laws of Belize. I hope that in due course the Magistrate will provide his full reasoning for this important decision.

The Belize Alaia Hotel in San Pedro is now fully operational and open for business, and I had an opportunity to develop a similar hotel in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and have therefore moved there with my family in order to perform my new job.

I will come back to Belize from time to time where I have thoroughly enjoyed bringing a new cutting-edge tourist development to San Pedro.”

The times reported that the family had been living on Ambergris Caye in Belize, beside a hotel complex Ashcroft had run and where Hartin was director, when she was charged with accidentally killing Superintendent Henry Jemmott on May 28 of last year.

Ashcroft has left Belize as Hartin prepares to go on trial before the Supreme Court. She was charged last year with manslaughter by negligence in connection with the shooting death of police superintendent Henry Jemmott.