British Virgin Islands premier Andrew Fahie, in custody in Miami and facing a probable long prison sentence in the United States, has reportedly reached out to American law enforcement, through his representative, to be able to reduce the time he will have to spend behind bars.

The United States Department of Justice has summarily dismissed the Notice of Invocation of Immunity presented by British Virgin Islands Premier Andres Fahie as being legally insufficient.

According to Fahie, he has evidence and information that implicates other unidentified Eastern Caribbean leaders, and he wishes to offer such Substantial Assistance to be eligible for a sentence below the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. No court filings have yet been made to confirm these reports; readers should keep an eye out for a guilty plea, which generally indicates that such an arrangement exists and has been accepted by the United States attorney in Miami.

Although he has not specified which Caribbean leaders he intends to testify against, an address he gave on March 14, 2019, during an OECS Authority address, in Guadeloupe, may provide clues.

According to court records, there are video and audio recordings to back up the Government’s claims, although some documents may be sealed by the Court so as not to alert the additional leaders he identifies as new targets, and to prevent their flight to avoid arrest and prosecution.

A hearing on whether Fahie will be held in pretrial detention is scheduled for today, Wednesday, May 4th.

In the past, Fahie claimed that he was framed by agents of the United Kingdom with the assistance of the United States.