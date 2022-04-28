Anguilla eliminates the fuel import excise tax

Government officials announced that gasoline excise taxes will be removed on Anguilla, so motorcyclists can expect to pay less for fuel.

Taxes will be eliminated for six months in the first instance, according to the Ministry of Finance.

In Anguilla, fuel prices have hovered around EC$20 per gallon since the war between Russia and Ukraine began.

When the excise tax of EC$0.35 per litre is removed, the ministry said car owners will see a reduction of EC$1.59 per gallon at the pumps.

Dr Ellis Webster, Premier and Minister of Finance, said: “My administration and the hardworking civil servants are not only aware of the pressing challenges facing the community, but we are living through them ourselves.” I am right there with the people of Anguilla. We are all in this together”Relief and reform, which we seek to bring about, took some time to accomplish.