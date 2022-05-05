Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine commenced his 2022 round of Country Outreach Missions in Anguilla on Wednesday, 4 May.

Governor Antoine commenced his engagements with a courtesy call on the Governor of Anguilla, Her Excellency Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam and discussions with Leader of the Opposition, Cora Richardson-Hodge.

Governor Antoine also met with the Principal, staff and students of the Valley Primary School, the ECCB’s Mentorship School. He took the opportunity to visit school’s computer lab which is nearing completion. In March 2021, the ECCB made a donation of EC$100,000 toward the rebuilding of the lab which was destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

On Thursday, 5 May, Governor Antoine is scheduled to meet with the Executive Council at Government Headquarters, where he will present and take questions on the ECCU’s Performance and Prospects. He and his team will then meet with the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla (NCBA) Shareholders Committee.

Governor Antoine and his team are also making presentations on the ECCU’s Performance and Prospects to the Social Partners including: the Christian Council, the Evangelical Association, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, as well as trade unions, non-governmental organisations and youth.

The ECCB delegation to Anguilla includes: Head of the Advisory Services Unit, Governor’s Immediate Office – Dr. Emefa Sewordor; Acting Director of the Corporate Relations Department – Shermalon Kirby; Examiner in the Financial Sector Supervision Department – Ella Willius and Economist in the Research, Statistics and Data Analytics Department – Kevin Woods.

The Country Outreach Missions align with the vision and priorities for the ECCB set out in its Citizen Engagement and Stakeholder Relations Strategy, which was introduced early into Governor Antoine’s first term.