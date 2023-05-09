Anguilla wants guns off the street following murder of Customs officer

Following a recent gun incident, Anguilla’s Acting Premier, Kenneth Hodge, has called for illicit guns to be removed off the streets and better ways to deal with conflict.

It comes after the weekend tragic shooting of an officer of the HMS Customs Department Anguilla.

While many individuals are devastated and in a deep state of sorrow, Anguillians have been told that there is a pressing need for everybody to unite as a nation to alleviate these disturbing worries.

The Acting Premier is urging all Anguillians, particularly those with significant power, to make a determined effort to remove illicit guns from Anguilla’s streets and develop more peaceful forms of conflict resolution. The government, for its part, says it will continue to support the Royal Anguilla Police Force and other law enforcement agencies in their efforts to significantly reduce crime and violence.

The Acting Premier encourages people impacted by the current outbreak of violence to seek help from the Ministry of Social Development’s Psycho-Social Support Services, as well as clergy and private mental health support services.

