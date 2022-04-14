Anguilla’s schools now allow dreadlocks, wigs, and braids

A new code of discipline and dress for Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School in Anguilla has been updated, and students of the school will no longer be penalised for wearing protective hairstyles like dreadlocks, braids, and cornrows.

Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, minister of education, announced the development on social media today.

“When I was first elected to office, a young man asked me: how is it possible that the Head of the Ministry of Education wears locs, but the students in the system cannot? The truth is that children watch. Kentish-Rogers stated on Instagram”.

“They’ve always been watching, but now they’re finding their voices to express what they believe. The process of doing anything takes time”.

Spiky hairstyles are not allowed.

Hairstyles that distract or obstruct the normal view of others will not be permitted.

Students must always keep their hair clean.

Hair colour should be one solid colour, your natural hair colour.

Currently, the National Code of Discipline and Dress has been amended to reflect the changing attitudes towards hair globally and within our community.