Antigua and Barbuda Eliminates Work Permits for CARICOM nationals

Antigua and Barbuda will no longer require work permits for CARICOM nationals employed in Antigua and Barbuda starting January 1.

In keeping with Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to Caribbean economic integration, work permits for gainfully employed persons from the Dominican Republic will also be eliminated.

The main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) says it’s “gratified to see the Browne administration adopt another of the party’s plans, this time removing the work-permit requirement for CARICOM and Dominican Republic nationals.”

Gaston Browne said his government made the decision in accordance with CARICOM Articles 45 and 46, clauses 2 (iii) and 3.

The government said eliminating work permits for CARICOM nationals follows a decision to waive all unpaid work permit fees due Dec. 31.

All CARICOM and Dominican nationals working in Antigua and Barbuda will no longer need a work permit.

“These decisions acknowledge I the role our Caribbean brothers and sisters have played in our country’s development and (ii) the need for labor as our economy expands,” the statement said.

The UPP, which is trying to replace the ruling ABLP in the January 18 general election, maintains that it had announced plans to remove work permit requirements for Caribbean nationals through its “One Caribbean” policy.

“Its adoption by the Labour Party Government is accepted by the UPP as validation of its political leader’s vision and ideas and proof that the UPP is poised to elevate this country.”

Source : CMC