Antigua & Barbuda is preparing to purchase monkeypox vaccines

Antigua and Barbuda residents may have to take another vaccine soon, this time for monkeypox.

Gaston Browne, Prime Minister, has directed the Ministry of Health to acquire vaccines for the highly contagious disease that has already infected thousands worldwide.

“We need to prepare for its eventual arrival here. “We have asked the health minister, the medical director, and the Chief Medical Officer at Sir Lester Bird Medical Center to take all steps necessary to acquire the vaccines and antiretrovirals so that we can mitigate infections while at the same time reducing the severity of the disease,” Browne said over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health said in a press release on Saturday afternoon that they are working to ensure that the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center is able to test for monkeypox virus.

A person can contract monkeypox by directly touching the rash or bodily fluids of someone else who has the disease.

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has not confirmed any monkeypox cases in Antigua and Barbuda.